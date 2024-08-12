4 winners (and 3 losers) for Broncos in preseason win over Colts
Broncos winner: Thomas Incoom, EDGE
If the Denver Broncos keep five guys off the edge this year on their roster, Thomas Incoom has a pretty good shot at making it again. The former undrafted free agent made the roster last year as a rookie and he's put together a pretty strong offseason so far in 2024.
Incoom finished the game against the Colts with three tackles and a QB hit, but it was his work on special teams that consistently stood out. You want to see him get to the quarterback and make plays as well, but if Incoom is going to make the roster, he's going to have to impress in kick coverage. And I thought he did just that against the Colts. We saw no. 53 down there making plays in the kicking game and he was routinely around the ball. His roster chances seem to be getting better by the day.
Broncos loser(s): Guys fighting for roster spots on the defensive line
We didn't see a lot of great work from the backups to the backups on the defensive line in this game for the Denver Broncos. Namely, we didn't see enough from players like Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia. The Broncos might have one or two spots available for defensive linemen on the roster behind Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, DJ Jones, and Malcolm Roach. Players like Henningsen and Garcia need to make a splash every opportunity they can get.
Those two guys were outshined by Jordan Jackson, who started the game for the Broncos and actually made a nice impact. He may be having an underrated offseason and deserves some credit for being a standout in this particular game. But as the game wore along, the defensive front seemed to wear down a bit as well.
Broncos winner(s): Riley Moss & Damarri Mathis, cornerback
We didn't see a ton from Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis in this game, but I think we saw enough to be pretty encouraged by their performance. The Broncos' defense didn't allow the Colts' starters to move the ball into scoring range on either of their possessions, and both Mathis and Moss made a couple of nice plays.
Mathis should have had an interception off of Anthony Richardson but couldn't reel the ball in. Moss finished with a pair of tackles and looked solid in coverage. Moss actually also had a play in which he was slapping his hands together in frustration because he felt like he should have picked the ball off.
It was a strong debut for these two guys who are competing for the starting job opposite Pat Surtain II.