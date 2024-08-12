4 winners (and 3 losers) for Broncos in preseason win over Colts
Broncos loser: Samaje Perine, RB
The Denver Broncos running backs were like an episode of Oprah gone wrong in this game against the Colts at times...You get a mistake, you get a mistake, you get a mistake.
For rookies Audric Estimé and Blake Watson, it was a fumble amidst a pretty strong overall performance. For Samaje Perine, it was a horrible drop that resulted in a Kenny Moore interception for the Colts. Perine's pass-catching abilities are supposed to be his calling card. If he has any issues with drops (he had some fumbling issues last year), his roster spot could be in serious jeopardy.
Broncos winner(s): Tim Patrick & Greg Dulcich
For the majority of the last two years, we haven't seen either wide receiver Tim Patrick or tight end Greg Dulcich. These are two players who have been expected to be big parts of the Denver Broncos' offense, but injuries have obviously prevented them from making the type of impact everyone hoped to see.
It was fantastic to see both Patrick and Dulcich back out there on the field for the Broncos, each of them catching a pass and each of them getting up after taking pretty big hits.
Broncos loser(s): Mike McGlinchey & Garett Bolles, tackle
The penalties from both Mike McGlinchey and Garett Bolles in their relatively limited work in this game were slightly discouraging, to say the least. These two guys are two of the highest-paid players on the team, and you expect the highest-paid players on the team to make the fewest mental errors.
McGlinchey has become infamously known among Broncos fans as "McFlinchey" because of his false start issues, which reared their ugly head in this game. We also heard the infamous "Holding, 72, offense" in this game as Bolles was caught after getting beat to the inside.
The Broncos need these guys to be outstanding this season. Penalties can't be tolerated.