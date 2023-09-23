4 ways the Denver Broncos will beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 3
How can the Denver Broncos overcome the bearing odds in a highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated Miami Dolphins?
By Amir Farrell
4. Pound the rock
What Richard Sherman said.
A major key to executing a balanced yet disciplined offensive attack with the hopes of winning the time of possession battle starts with running the football. In Week 2, despite having the lead, Sean Payton oddly abandoned the run game during a few stretches of the second half and refused to hand the ball off to veteran RB Samaje Perine.
Aside from Russell Wilson's scrambles, Denver ran the ball just 17 times while attempting 32 passes. Granted, the Broncos did find themselves behind 11 points in the fourth quarter however, a reason for that was a decline in the offensive ball movement down the field in the third quarter courtesy of not running the football.
If Denver wishes to wear down Miami's defense and utilize the young, talented RB trio they have on their roster, they can definitively win the time of possession. The Broncos' new offensive line features skilled run blockers in Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey who can almost instantaneously recreate the line of scrimmage to their liking.
Miami's defensive line features solid pieces but is no threat to the run game by any means. Dolphins edge rushers Jalen Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who are both former first-round picks, are both ranked top-10 in the NFL among edge rushers in pass rush win rate, according to ESPN. Therefore, Sean Payton may want to lean more on the run game this week. In Week 1, Miami allowed a staggering 5.8 yards per carry. This all the more signifies why Denver should be more aggressive and persistent to pound the football in a grueling matchup.