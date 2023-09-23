4 ways the Denver Broncos will beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 3
How can the Denver Broncos overcome the bearing odds in a highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated Miami Dolphins?
By Amir Farrell
2. Win time of possession battle
For starters, we're all well aware of how excruciating the heat is in Miami, Florida, and how it can affect any sport, especially a high-contact sport like American football. With that being said, the last scenario we want to see play out is Denver's defense being on the field for the majority of the game.
The Dolphins already obtain the clear advantage by having numerous games and practices of experience under the scorching heat in Miami meaning the Broncos' offense will need to do everything in their power to build long sustained drives.
In Week 1, Sean Payton's offense led just six drives through all four quarters which resulted in a one-point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. A conservative approach and lack of aggressiveness may not have seemed like the best recipe for success however, Denver would have won their opener if it were not for kicker Wil Lutz missing two crucial kicks and the defense performing way below expectations.
The last situation Denver wants to see is an offensive shootout with Miami simply due to head coach Mike McDaniels' successful offense in crunch time and Vance Joseph's horrid defense in crunch time. If the Broncos want to win this football game and improve to 1-2, they will have to tire Miami's defense with a heavy run game. The less defense for Denver, the better.