4 trades to make the Denver Broncos championship contenders in 2023
4. Denver Broncos trade for Connor Williams
Miami Dolphins starting center Connor Williams did not attend the team's minicamp because of his contract situation. He signed with the team last offseason, moved from guard to center, and enjoyed the best year of his career. Williams kind of does have a solid argument for holding out and wanting a new deal.
He began his career with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2018 and played in 57 games for them, starting 51. Williams has one year left on the two-year deal he signed with the Dolphins, and he's owed about $7 million this year. Williams likely wants to be paid like one of the best centers in football, which is fine, because he is.
Well, Denver does not have a clear-cut starter at the position. Perhaps Sean Payton wants to make a call to Miami to see what it would take to get Connor Williams. The Miami Dolphins do, all of a sudden, have a ton of big-time contracts on their roster, and they may need to hand out a couple more next offseason to Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa.
Williams might not be a top priority for them considering many OL players who are interior players can play both guard and tackle, so their thought could be that they could find his replacement easier than most positions. However, I could be totally wrong and Connor Williams ends up settling in the Dolphins' lineup for 2023.
The Broncos' center situation is not great. Lloyd Cushenberry is the incumbent and has not looked like a starting-caliber center at any point during his career. Denver has added both Alex Forsyth and Kyle Fuller to the center room this offseason, so if Cush does struggle, I don't think Denver will hesitate to yank him from the lineup.
Or, they could opt for a stronger solution and try to trade for Connor Williams. Trading for Williams would give Denver a top five offensive line in the NFL, something that they haven't had for years.