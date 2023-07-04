4 trades to make the Denver Broncos championship contenders in 2023
3. Denver Broncos trade for safety Budda Baker
Another trade possibility is the Broncos trading for someone who has enjoyed the best years of his NFL career playing for Vance Joseph, who is now the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos. Budda Baker did express a desire to be traded earlier this offseason, and he might not be someone who fits into the long-term plans with the Cardinals.
He does play safety, which is not a valuable position in the NFL, and he is approaching his late-20s, so the Cardinals might rather get some draft picks for him instead of signing him to a long-term extension with much more pressing needs on the roster. Baker has proven to be one of the best at what he does, and from 2019-2022, with Vance Joseph, Baker has tallied four Pro Bowls, one All-Pro, seven interceptions, 26 passes defended, three forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, 332 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.
Baker fills up the stat sheet and is an all-around defensive player. He would surely thrive in the Broncos' defense, especially while playing next to Justin Simmons and in a secondary that also houses Patrick Surtain II.
This would be a very, very good trade for the Broncos who'd likely have to sign Baker to a massive contract extension. Some may cringe at the idea of paying big money for two safeties, but honestly, the team could part with Simmons next offseason to relieve some of that financial burden.
Baker is a few years younger and might be a better all-around player, so Denver could enjoy both of their presences for a year, at least. However, Denver could extend Baker and still keep Simmons in the secondary. There is nothing wrong with paying big money to your best players at all.