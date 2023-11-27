4 things we can definitively say about the Broncos following huge win over Browns
- Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson again
- Broncos running game gashing teams
- Where do the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league?
The Denver Broncos are officially the hottest team in the league
The Broncos have won five games in a row. They have done that by beating the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. They have done that by shutting down a red-hot Minnesota Vikings team and they have done that by scoring 29 points against the No. 1 defense in the league.
There will be naysayers, and that is fair. This team will hear about how the Bills beat themselves and penalties gave the Broncos that win. They will hear about how the Vikings and Browns were playing with backup quarterbacks. While all of that may be true, winning games in the NFL is still no easy feat.
Now, the Broncos have won five in a row — tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the most in the league — and that is building the kind of momentum and the kind of belief within the locker room that this team can become a force down the stretch this season.
If the Broncos keep following the formula that has gotten them to this point and they keep stacking up victories, they are going to be a hard team to beat regardless of which team is on the other side of the field.