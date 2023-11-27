4 things we can definitively say about the Broncos following huge win over Browns
- Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson again
- Broncos running game gashing teams
- Where do the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league?
Broncos defense is suddenly legit
It's extremely difficult to believe that this is the same defense that gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins earlier this season.
Since then, the Broncos moved on from veterans Randy Gregory and Frank Clark and benched a struggling Damarri Mathis. Since then, it looks like a completely different team.
This Broncos defense is not getting after the quarterback and forcing key turnovers. The team turned the Browns over three times on Sunday and since the team began this winning streak, no number has been bigger than the one it has created in turnover differential.
It now looks like one of the league's best defensive units, even if it lacks multiple recognizable stars. If the team can get away from so many personal foul penalties (though granted there were some horrendous calls against them in this game), it will be even better.
Finally, every Broncos fan's favorite punching bag, Vance Joseph, suddenly deserves a ton of credit for the job he is doing.