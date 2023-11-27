4 things we can definitively say about the Broncos following huge win over Browns
- Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson again
- Broncos running game gashing teams
- Where do the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league?
Broncos running game can take them places
As the Broncos have embarked on this tremendous turnaround, one of the biggest keys to their resurgence has been the running game. That was evident again on Sunday, as they racked up 169 yards on the ground against Cleveland, the league's No. 1 defense coming into the game.
Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine ran the ball effectively in this game and the Broncos had two rushing touchdowns. Coming into the game, they had just one rushing touchdown on the season.
Much like the way Russell Wilson is doing things, it's not pretty, it's not flashy. But this running game is focused and Williams looks like he did in his early days with the team, powering through tackles and carrying defenders for extra yardage.
If you have followed professional football for any good length of time, you know that it is often said that teams that go the furthest in the playoffs are the ones that develop a strong running game and play sound defense.
So, what about the defense?