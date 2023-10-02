4 takeaways from Broncos epic comeback win over Chicago Bears
The Denver Broncos have won their first game of the 2023-24 season, the first win in the Sean Payton era ...
3. Offense finally showed up in the second half
I talked about Russell Wilson at the beginning of the article, but offense in general, finally showed up in the second half. The Broncos were outscored 63-22 in the second half of their first three games. 7-3 against the Raiders, 21-12 against the Commanders, and 35-7 against the Dolphins respectively.
In their fourth game, it was different, Denver won the second half point-differential, by a score of 24-7, despite being down by 21 points. A huge bounce back, a huge team effort, and a big credit to Sean Payton. I really do not know what his halftime speech was but ...
4. Flags are still a problem, but luckily it did not matter
The Denver Broncos had 19 total flags ahead of their week 4 game against the Bears, one of the most penalized teams in the league. Discipline is something that Sean Payton has mentioned a lot since he joined the Broncos.
The offensive line had five, yes FIVE, false start penalties. To be specific, OT Mike McGlinchey had two, OT Garrett Bolles had one, C Lloyd Cushenberry had one, and OG Quinn Meinerz had one. Defensively, S Kareem Jackson had a pass interference and CB Patrick Surtain II had a holding penalty respectively.
After the game, Payton mentioned the following regarding the flags ...
""Got to clean up the penalties. That's driving me crazy”"- Sean Payton after WK4 win over the Bears
There are always areas to work, but the Broncos are in the winning column and are headed back home to host the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets. Can Denver win back-to-back games?