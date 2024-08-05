4 reasons why Bo Nix will be better than Russell Wilson in the 2024 season
Reason No. 4: Bo Nix does not bring the "pick me" personality that Wilson has
This one could be a bit of a controversial point, as I am not referring to the on-field play here from Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson the player was excellent for about a decade. He helped bring a Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks and played in another in 2014, losing to the New England Patriots. But for years, it's largely been seen and known that Wilson's personality can turn people off at times.
Former players all across his playing career have spoken about this in the recent past. In fact, depending on where and who you look for, they may even say that Russell Wilson just was not a great teammate. It's clear that Wilson enjoys the fame of playing in the NFL and does milk his brands quite a bit.
He's constantly putting things on social media, and at times it seems like he cares about his social media presence as much as his NFL career. To me, Russell Wilson's personality has to rub teammates the wrong way here and there. The QB can also be overly-positive at times as well, so at least in my perspective, it felt like Wilson was not very authentic when speaking to the media.
Maybe I am way off base here, but Russell Wilson's personality and mindset does not seem to jive with the brutal and cutthroat nature of the NFL. With Bo Nix, I tend to think he has the perfect mindset for the NFL, as he was basically having to start fresh at college and built himself up at a new school.
He's the most experienced collegiate QB ever and has done a lot of winning. Bo Nix feels like he can step right into this team and begin taking on a huge leadership role. And I bet it's going to be way more authentic and genuine that Russell Wilson.