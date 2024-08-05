4 reasons why Bo Nix will be better than Russell Wilson in the 2024 season
Reason No. 2: Bo Nix will, overall, fit the offense much better
Another very obvious reason why Bo Nix can be better than Russell Wilson in 2024. During the pre-draft process, many began to say that Nix's best fit was with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, and Payton has compared his rookie QB to Drew Brees at times. And after a while, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Nix ended up in Denver.
What Payton wants from his QB is someone who can win from the pocket and who can play on time. The middle of the field is a huge piece of Payton's offense, so the QB playing within this offense must be able to snap the ball, hit his dropback, and get rid of the ball. It's also been largely seen as a complicated offense with longer play calls.
What Sean Payton likes to run is not what Russell Wilson did well, so the 2023 NFL Season was like trying to jam a square peg into a round hole. With Bo Nix, he fits the offense much better than Russell Wilson in every single aspect.
Reason No. 3: It seems increasingly less likely that Russell Wilson starts in 2024
Russell Wilson has been trying to nurse a calf injury he suffered while pushing a sled. The Pittsburgh Steelers QB has not been out there a lot taking reps, so backup QB Justin Fields has gotten the work since then. Well, it seems as if there is some momentum building that Fields has done enough to be named the stater.
While Wilson was seen as being in "pole position" to start, as HC Mike Tomlin put it, that does not at all feel like a guarantee at this point. With Fields being over a decade younger than Wilson, the team may opt to start Fields, who is obviously more likely to be a long-term option and also obviously has a higher ceiling.
Right now, it seems much more likely that Bo Nix starts for the Broncos over Russell Wilson starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.