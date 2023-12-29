4 quarterbacks the Broncos can draft to replace Russell Wilson
With Russell Wilson reportedly out in 2024, here are 4 quarterbacks the Denver Broncos could consider in the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jayden Daniels, LSU
Even with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye likely out of reach for the Broncos, this is still a class with enough talent that they can find a potential starter. Arguably the best possibility for them would be Jayden Daniels from LSU. They might still have to move up for Daniels but it's not going to be as steep of a price as if they were to target the No. 1 or No. 2 pick for Williams or Maye.
Daniels is another dual-threat who showed massive improvement throughout his collegiate career. He began at Arizona State where he was unable to recapture the magic he had during his freshman season. He then transferred to LSU where his career took off.
Despite facing off against superior defenses in the SEC, Daniels saw his numbers go through the roof. This year, he had 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and just four picks. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
Daniels was awarded the 2023 Heisman Trophy for his outstanding season and continues to climb up draft boards. Landing him would give Denver someone who can really challenge defenses due to his accuracy as well as his ability to take over a game with his legs.
The question would come down to the cost to move up for Daniels. Denver gave up a lot for Russell Wilson in 2022 and Sean Payton in 2023. They need an infusion of youth which is why they might prefer to hold onto their picks. But it's hard to watch Daniels and not think he's worth a splash.