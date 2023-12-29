4 quarterbacks the Broncos can draft to replace Russell Wilson
With Russell Wilson reportedly out in 2024, here are 4 quarterbacks the Denver Broncos could consider in the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
3. Bo Nix, Oregon
There was a time when the idea of Bo Nix as a Round 1 prospect would have been laughable. The veteran seems to have been in the NCAA forever, starting with Auburn back in 2019. He was there for three seasons and was very underwhelming. He then headed to Oregon before the 2022 campaign and completely turned his image around over the past two seasons.
Nix proved to be a dual threat during his first campaign with Oregon. He completed 71.9 percent of his attempts for 3,593 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven picks. He added another 14 touchdowns as a runner while going for 510 yards. For good measure, he even had two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown as well.
This year, he was even better. Nix threw for 4,145 yards with an insane 40-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio while completing 77.2 percent of his passes. He was also vastly improved under pressure, which was a concern at one point in his career.
The development shown by Nix has been fun to watch and it's just another reason to consider him in the NFL Draft. He's proven he can handle adversity and criticism from the outside and still find a way to come out on top.