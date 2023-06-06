4 potential starting QBs for Broncos in 2024 if team moves on from Russell Wilson
3. Some QB from the 2024 NFL Draft class
The last and perhaps most efficient and likely option would be for Denver to take to the 2024 NFL Draft and try to take one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the first round.
Denver could help their chances at doing this by perhaps trying to acquire additional draft capital. Trading a player or two to get more draft picks to potentially move up the draft board in 2024 could be an investment that pays off for them.
The Carolina Panthers decided they wanted to do something similar in 2023 when they traded up from the ninth overall selection with the Chicago Bears to select Bryce Young with the first overall pick.
I really don't think Denver is going to be bad enough to earn one of the top five or seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, so I think in this scenario, they will have to move up the draft boards, and they do have a first-round pick in 2024.