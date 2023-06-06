4 potential starting QBs for Broncos in 2024 if team moves on from Russell Wilson
3. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos
For some reason, Sean Payton is high on Jarrett Stidham. He's had some very nice things to say about him this offseason and the Broncos did give him $10 million over two seasons to be the backup QB.
I also think that since Stidham is a Payton signee and Wilson is not, Payton won't hesitate to pull DangeRuss if Wilson plays poorly again.
And, at that point, wouldn't it make sense then for Sean Payton to see what Stidham could do with a full offseason? I wouldn't be a fan of seeing this at all, as I think Stidham is a good backup, but that's it.
However, Payton is, at some point, going to get a legitimate opportunity to bring in his own quarterback to potentially be the long-term option, and maybe he has his eyes on Stidham.