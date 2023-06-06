4 potential starting QBs for Broncos in 2024 if team moves on from Russell Wilson
4 potential starting QBs for Broncos in 2024 if team moves on from Russell Wilson
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
I actually think the Dallas Cowboys could end up moving on from Dak Prescott at the end of the 2023 season if they again fail to make it past the Wild Card round. Prescott has been the starter in Dallas since 2016 and really has nothing to show for it besides some nice numbers in the regular season.
He is a franchise QB and is a fringe top-10 signal caller, so just because Prescott doesn't have much playoff success in Dallas, doesn't mean he couldn't in Denver. Pairing Prescott with Sean Payton would be a nice combination that I would be so interested in seeing.
Prescott has not played for and with an offensive mind nearly as good as Payton's so I think both would be able to elevate each other.
This is just a projection, though, there is no indication that the Cowboys would entertain making a trade like this, but I kind of think they'd pick up the phone for a good enough offer.