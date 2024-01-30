4 potential cap casualties that Broncos must sign in 2024
One team's trash is another team's treasure!
Arik Armstead, DT, San Francisco 49ers
According to Over The Cap, the San Francisco 49ers are almost $3 million over the cap. That isn't much of anything, but they will have to free up some space. The Niners just took down the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, and make the Super Bowl again.
They were just there in 2019 and look to get revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs. One of their numerous talented defensive linemen is Arik Armstead, who is a free agent in 2025. Armstead is 30 years old and has been with the 49ers since being drafted back in 2015. I think there's a shot that the Niners move on from Armstead in 2024. Doing so can save the 49ers over $18 million on their 2024 cap number.
In 2023, Armstead had five sacks, four tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. He played 12 games this year, and the Denver Broncos should take a chance on adding a quality DT to the mix if he is cut by the team. While the Broncos need to bring in a bit of a youth movement into their roster, adding veteran talent should be a priority for them as well.