4 possible quarterback options for Denver Broncos in 2024
What will the Denver Broncos do with their QB room in 2024?
Scenario 4: Russell Wilson gets cut, team drafts first-round QB and starts immediately
This is a scenario that we've mostly seen with first-round QBs. A lot of them are given the reigns immediately. Joe Burrow started immediately. Kyler Murray started immediately. Trevor Lawrence started immediately. CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson all started immediately. Some people think that exposing the QBs to the NFL immediately is better for their development than having them sit on the bench to begin their careers.
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos might want to take this route if they get the right prospect in the building. Current QB2 Jarrett Stidham probably sticks around as the backup again, but all indications with this scenario would be the rookie QB starting Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
You're probably wondering how much it would cost to cut Russell Wilson this coming offseason. Well, I have you covered! According to overthecap.com, cutting Wilson as a post-June 1st designation would force the Broncos to eat $35.4 million in dead cap and would save them $0 on their cap space. If you're wanting the Broncos to move on from Wilson next offseason, you better hope that they can find a trade partner, as Wilson's pact is tradeable next year.
So, what do you want the Denver Broncos to do with their QB situation?