4 players who could be playing their last game as Broncos vs. Chiefs
Which Denver Broncos players could be playing their last game with the team on Thursday?
4. Justin Simmons, safety
This one would hurt. Justin Simmons has arguably been the Denver Broncos' best player in the post-Peyton Manning era. It's crazy to think about that, but it's also probably true.
I feel like Simmons is a future Ring of Fame player and it's pathetic that the Broncos haven't gotten to any playoff games to see what Simmons could do in those types of game settings and situations. In games that have been big for the Broncos in the last seven years, Simmons has come up huge. He has at least two interceptions every single year he's been in the league, although we're still waiting for his first in 2023.
Last season, Simmons accounted for 10 total turnover plays. He had six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
It just so happens that Matt Russell, who was previously with the Denver Broncos' front office, is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles as an advisor to GM Howie Roseman. We already saw the Eagles swing a deal for Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, but perhaps we could see them bring Justin Simmons in the mix for another shot at a Super Bowl.
They were extremely close last year.
It would be sad to see Justin Simmons leave Denver, but at this point, Broncos fans have to be professionally rooting for Simmons to get the chance to actually win something. If the Broncos lose to Kansas City, they would be doing right by Simmons to trade him to a contender.