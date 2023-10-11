4 players who could be playing their last game as Broncos vs. Chiefs
Which Denver Broncos players could be playing their last game with the team on Thursday?
3. Frank Clark, EDGE
If the Denver Broncos can make a pick-swap for Randy Gregory happen with some team, then they can make something happen with Frank Clark. This situation reminds me a little bit of when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Melvin Ingram back in the 2021 season, it didn't work out for them, and they wound up trading him to Kansas City.
And then upon arriving in Kansas City, Ingram obviously played very well.
The Broncos might only be able to get a late-round pick-swap out of Frank Clark at this point, but that also wouldn't be the worst thing. Any sort of value here would be preferable.
On the field, Frank Clark hasn't made the type of impact you would have hoped to see when he got to Denver in the offseason. The Broncos signed Clark after news of Baron Browning having to undergo knee surgery. Now that Browning is closing in on coming back and Clark has done next to nothing, the Broncos might look to trade him to a team just like we saw the Steelers do a few years back with Ingram.
The Broncos seem to be embracing a bit of a youth movement off the edge and regarding Frank Clark, it would be more of a we hardly knew ye than anything else.