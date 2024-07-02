4 players who are definitely entering their final year as Broncos in 2024
3. DJ Jones, DL
One area of the Denver Broncos' roster that absolutely had to get revamped in the 2024 offseason was the defensive line. There were rumors and rumblings that the team could move on from starter DJ Jones, a big-money free agent pickup in the 2022 offseason from the 49ers, thanks to his high cap hit and low dead money figure.
Ultimately, the Broncos made sacrifices elsewhere on the roster, knowing and understanding that Jones has to be part of the solution going forward, even if the defensive line as a whole was a problem in 2023.
The hope is that Jones can be part of the solution going forward, and there's a chance that will extend beyond this year if he plays well enough. But Jones is going to be 30 next offseason and is slated to hit free agency.
The Broncos already have Zach Allen under contract (on a big-money deal) and they acquired John Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets before signing him to a new two-year contract as well. The price is going to. have to be right to bring DJ Jones back into the mix. In 16 games last season, he was credited with 46 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and a career-high three forced fumbles.
It felt like Jones got better as the season wore along last year, and hopefully he will be even better in 2024 with Vance Joseph shifting to more of an attacking scheme on the defensive front.
Still, with two guys on bigger deals in 2025, the Broncos might be inclined to go a little younger on the defensive line next offseason and maybe even make a big splash there in free agency.