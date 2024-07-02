4 players who are definitely entering their final year as Broncos in 2024
2. Samaje Perine, RB
The running back position is going to be one of the most interesting position groups to watch in the 2024 offseason for the Denver Broncos.
Javonte Williams is coming off of a pretty bad year overall despite leading the team in yards from scrimmage and having more than double the touches of any other player on the roster. We'll see how much the team believes in him this year after he struggled to average even three yards per carry for the entire second half of the 2023 season.
Samaje Perine was the Broncos' leader (among running backs) in yards per touch at 6.7 and he came through with some really clutch plays in two-minute situations, including some big moments during the Broncos' five-game winning streak last year. Perine's trustworthiness in those two-minute situations has led me to believe he's going to be a tough player to cut in 2024, but his contract expires after this season.
The Broncos landed former Notre Dame star Audric Estimé in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft despite apparently having a 3rd-round grade on him (according to Sean Payton). With Estimé in the mix and Javonte Williams hopefully having a bounce-back season, the Broncos also figure to get Jaleel McLaughlin involved.
It's fair to wonder how much longer a player like Perine is going to be around, even with his experience in big games and the ability to be such a weapon in the passing game.