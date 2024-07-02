4 players who are definitely entering their final year as Broncos in 2024
Which Denver Broncos players could be entering their final year with the team in 2024? One of the toughest parts of being a fan of an NFL team is the attachment you grow to specific players. Sometimes it's impossible to know when teams are going to decide to move on from players and start fresh, but in other cases, you can see it coming from miles away.
There are a number of players on the Denver Broncos roster in 2024 who won't likely be around in 2025. The team has a wide variety of impending free agents in 2025 and a whole lot of cap space to work with.
Let's take a look at a handful of players who probably aren't in the team's future plans beyond this season.
1. Jarrett Stidham, QB
At this point, it feels like the writing is really on the wall for quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
The Broncos used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on quarterback Bo Nix, who is the presumed quarterback of the future for this team. Sean Payton has never used a 1st or even 2nd-round pick on the quarterback position in his time as an NFL head coach, so the acquisition of Nix in that pick slot is substantial.
Stidham was signed in the 2023 offseason to a two-year contract worth $10 million as the Broncos saw starter traits in the former Raiders and Patriots quarterback. Stidham backed up Russell Wilson during his first year in Denver and then replaced him as the starter for the final two games last year.
There's no doubt that Stidham has talent but his status with the Broncos is really in limbo beyond this year. If Bo Nix is the starter in 2024 -- and we expect he will be -- Stidham would have to re-sign in Denver knowing he's the backup. I see him leaving in 2025 for the possibility to compete for a starter spot elsewhere.