4 Players not named Russell Wilson critical to Broncos' success in 2023
Players not named Russell Wilson critical to Broncos' success in 2023
4. Randy Gregory and Baron Browning
The Denver Broncos had a subpar pass-rushing unit in 2022 and did nothing with their EDGE rushers to improve on that besides cutting Jake Martin, who figured to be a solid depth piece for the team. Randy Gregory and Baron Browning have a huge responsibility on their plates in 2023.
Gregory played in just six games due to injury, and Browning is still very new to the position. If there are inconsistencies with this unit in 2023 and the Broncos again struggle to get to the QB, that'll put more strain on the backend of the defense which now does have quite a few young guys in it.
This duo also does have a high ceiling, in my opinion. Both Gregory and Browning are insane athletic specimens who can use a combination of power and finesse to get to the QB. Browning has a bend that is eerily similar to that of Von Miller's, and Gregory has always been a very good pass rusher, but has never been able to stay on the field consistently.
I hope Denver does add to this position between now and the beginning of the 2023 season. Yannick Ngakoue, a 28-year-old who has never had less than 8.0 sacks in a season, is a free agent, has a connection with George Paton, and would be a hilariously logical addition to the room.