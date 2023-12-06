4 players who Broncos need to give more run to if season slips away
What else do the Broncos have at QB?
Drafted safety needs to see the field
A pair of undrafted free agents could show what they are worth
Thomas Incoom, EDGE
Undrafted out of Central Michigan, Thomas Incoom was able to make this year's 53-man roster but he has played in just one game so far this season.
The Broncos have gotten solid contributions from Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper from an outside rushing perspective, but there is certainly room for another player (or two) to step up and make some plays against the quarterback.
After transferring from Valdosta State, Incoom showed that he can get to the quarterback with an 11.5-sack senior season in 2022. How will that translate to the NFL? That remains to be seen, but the Broncos should give him a chance to do that if they fall out of contention late in the season.