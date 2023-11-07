4 players Broncos must get more from following bye week for playoffs to even be possible
The Denver Broncos are coming off of their bye week and at 3-5, will need to turn things up a notch in order to make the postseason a possibility.
Mike McGlinchey
The Broncos handed right tackle Mike McGlinchey a massive deal this offseason and it seemed that the team was finally going to have a long-term fix at a spot that has been a weakness for many years.
McGlinchey was a first-round pick who came over from a strong San Francisco 49ers team and he looked to be a terrific fit for the Broncos. It was clear what the Broncos were doing by signing him, which was to bolster the rushing attack and that is why he received a five-year, $87.5 million deal this offseason.
But what we have seen before the bye has been the idea of that being a lot of wasted money, as McGlinchey has been very average, and that's being nice. He is solid in the running game, but he needs to limit the penalties and be able to hold up in pass protection.
The Broncos need a better McGlinchey in the second half of this season.