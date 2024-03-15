4 overrated free agents still available Broncos must avoid
- One of the remaining QBs
- A former Saints WR
- Another player just released by the Chargers
Jimmy Garoppolo, Quarterback
To somewhat of a surprise, the Broncos have not added a quarterback through free agency and the options are dwindling. However, one name that continues to be connected to the Broncos due to his availability and the fact that the team still has a void is Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo was officially released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday after one unsuccessful season there, one where he was benched in favor of a developmental rookie. In his time there, Jimmy G. completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Raiders went 3-3 in the games he started.
Garoppolo has been an average quarterback throughout his career and he will also begin the 2024 season serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
That should end the discussion right there because if he were to be signed, it should be as a bridge for a rookie to have a path to success. It's hard to begin that bridge on suspension. Though Jarrett Stidham is not a popular choice, Garoppolo is not much better than him, if at all, and Stidham will at least be available to begin the season.
Garoppolo is a guy who should not even be on the team's radar.