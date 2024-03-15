4 overrated free agents still available Broncos must avoid
- One of the remaining QBs
- A former Saints WR
- Another player just released by the Chargers
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver
Sticking with the wide receiver position, Michael Thomas is a name that will be mentioned closely with the Broncos now that he is a free agent, but he is a guy the team needs to steer clear of.
Thomas was once one of the better receivers in the league while playing for Sean Payton in New Orleans, but his inability to stay in the lineup has taken him completely off of that radar in recent years.
Thomas began his career with four huge seasons including having more than 100 receptions three years in a row. That includes the 2019 season in which he made 149 catches, an NFL record. But since then, it has been all downhill.
In the last four seasons, a span that includes a possible 66 regular-season games, Thomas has suited up for just 20 of those. He also just isn't the same player without Drew Brees throwing him the ball, posting pedestrian numbers even when he has played.
Thomas turned 31 years old at the beginning of the month and like Williams, has just been too prone to injuries. The Broncos seem to be tied to every former Saints player that played in New Orleans under Payton, but this is one that they need to stay away from.