4 overrated free agents still available Broncos must avoid
- One of the remaining QBs
- A former Saints WR
- Another player just released by the Chargers
Mike Williams, Wide Receiver
Mike Williams was another talented player coming out of college, leading to the Chargers selecting him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has never come remotely close to being the guy the team thought he would.
Williams managed to get through seven injury-plagued seasons with the Chargers, catching 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns. But in 2023, he played in just three games and only had 19 catches. Now, at 29 years old, it's more than fair to wonder what he has left.
Williams has battled through injuries dating back to his college days but he has always fought to be on the field. However, he dealt with a troubled back injury in 2022 before tearing his ACL this past season. That also includes they serious neck injury that he sustained in college, which threatened his career at one point.
Williams is a big, talented wide receiver, but he clearly seems to be breaking down. He will be looking for a lot more money than he is likely to get on the market, but the Broncos, though they do need much more at wide receiver, should not be the team to come calling.