4 overrated free agents still available Broncos must avoid
- One of the remaining QBs
- A former Saints WR
- Another player just released by the Chargers
The Denver Broncos have been one of the more quiet teams in the NFL since the free-agent signing period started and though it has not been exciting, there are reasons for that. The team now seems to be taking the calculated (and appropriate) approach to take this roster down to the bare bones and start over.
That means the team will just be looking at low-cost options of players who may not have a recognizable name, but may have a lot of upside, such as the signing of defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.
With that being the current approach being employed by the team's front office, then any short-term excitement over signing any of the following players should be quelled immediately.
4 overrated free agents still available Broncos must avoid
Adoree Jackson, Cornerback
Once an incredibly exciting college prospect, Adoree Jackson, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has spent seven seasons in the league between the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. He has been average at absolute best and has never come close to living up to the lofty expectations placed on him.
For the past three seasons in New York, you could find him being routinely burned in coverage when left one-on-one with pretty much any receiver. Often, it wasn't even a team's No. 1 guy who was giving him the work.
The Broncos need more at the cornerback position but Jackson is not the guy.
In seven seasons, Jackson has just four interceptions. He's still quite quick on the field, but he gets lost in coverage too easily and bigger receivers are able to just bully him for the ball.