4 moves the Broncos can make to spite Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
The Broncos can hit Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers where it hurts
4. Sign TE Gerald Everett
One position that needs to be an emphasis for the Denver Broncos in 2024 free agency is the tight end spot. The Broncos did not have good enough production at tight end last season thanks to Greg Dulcich struggling with injuries all throughout the season.
Without Dulcich, there was a massive hole in the passing game and the Broncos suffered tremendously because of it.
Dulcich cannot be relied on in 2024, although the Broncos will still hold out hope that he can get things together.
With Adam Trautman entering free agency and neither Chris Manhertz nor Nate Adkins is putting fear into opposing defenses, especially in the passing game.
There are a plethora of reasons to steal Gerald Everett away from the Chargers, including the fact that he's got a pretty high floor as a receiving tight end. He averages 45 receptions and 450 yards along with three touchdowns per 17 games over the course of his NFL career. He's been a security blanket at times for Justin Herbert in LA, being targeted 157 times over the last two seasons.
Everett worked with current Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi when the two were together with the Chargers in 2022, so there is familiarity there as well.