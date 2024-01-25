4 moves the Broncos can make to spite Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
The Broncos can hit Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers where it hurts
3. Broncos should sign RB Austin Ekeler
If the Broncos can't land Blake Corum in the NFL Draft, then they should stick it to the Los Angeles Chargers by signing running back Austin Ekeler in free agency.
There are a number of reasons to believe this could be on the Broncos' radar, especially given the way Sean Payton has utilized pass-catching backs throughout his time as an NFL head coach. But from Ekeler's perspective, he may be particularly motivated to stick it to the Chargers.
Ekeler was hoping for a new contract before this past season, and he didn't get it. Given his production as both a runner and receiver, he's been pretty substantially underpaid in terms of overall market value.
I think Ekeler will make it his mission to get on another AFC West team this year so he can play against the Chargers in 2024, and I wouldn't be shocked to see a resurgence from him upon leaving LA. The Broncos could make a lot of sense for Ekeler not just for the fit with Sean Payton, but because Ekeler is a Colorado native. Ekeler attented Eaton High School in Eaton, Colorado before attending Western Colorado to play his college ball.
Perhaps a return to Colorado will be in the works for him as he looks to get a little revenge on the team that didn't properly value him.