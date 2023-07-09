4 long-term options at center for the Denver Broncos
4. Connor McGovern, 2024 free agent
Former Denver Broncos' iOL Connor McGovern is slated to begin his fourth season with the New York Jets. He signed a very small one-year deal with the team, and I was shocked to see how cheap it was. McGovern was very good with the Broncos, very good in his first three years with the Jets, and surely could have gotten more money than what he signed for; a measly one-year, $1.9 million deal.
The Jets did draft Joe Tippmann, a center from Wisconsin in the 2023 NFL Draft, and I think the plan there is obvious. Tippmann should take over the C1 duties at some point and I think McGovern hits the market in 2024 and plays for a new team.
Well, a reunion with the Denver Broncos makes a ton of sense. He'd be a cheap but much better option than what they currently have.
Another obvious option is Cesar Ruiz, a Sean Payton draft pick from New Orleans who saw his fifth-year option declined even though he had a breakout 2022 season. Ruiz is currently set to hit the market next offseason and could find himself reuniting with his old coach.