4 long-term options at center for the Denver Broncos
2. Alex Forsyth
Alex Forsyth nearly went undrafted, but he got picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon. I'm actually a huge fan of Forsyth and think he begins the year as the starter. He's technically sound and very intelligent. I think what he does well can easily translate to the next level, and his draft status should not get in the way of that.
Even if Forsyth does not crack the starting lineup for week one, I do think the Broncos will not hesitate to pull Cushenberry in favor of Forsyth if the fourth-year pro cannot improve on his putrid first three seasons.
Four long-term options at center for the Denver Broncos
3. Connor Williams, 2024 free agent
Right now, the former Dallas Cowboy and current Miami Dolphin is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season. He signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins last year, moved from guard to center, and promptly enjoyed the best year of his career. He does seem a bit unhappy with his current contract, but with the number of large contracts Miami has on their roster and potentially needing to extend both Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovalioa in 2024, I think Williams could easily hit the market.
The 26-year-old iOL would be a lovely choice to lockdown the center spot for years to come. The only thing is that he might command a large, top-of-the-market extension at the center position, and Denver is already investing a ton of money into their OL, so they may want something cheaper.