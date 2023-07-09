4 long-term options at center for the Denver Broncos
The one position along the offensive line that seems a bit unstable is the center position. Lloyd Cushenberry seems like he's in line to start for the Broncos, but how about the future of the position? If I was a betting man, I would bet that Cushenberry does not shut the door on the center spot for the Broncos in 2023.
I just don't see him entrenching himself as the starter for the Broncos going forward. He is a free agent at the end of the season and I also think, in the off chance he breaks out, he could price himself out of Denver. With Quinn Meinerz likely getting priority over Meinerz for a contract extension in the future, the Broncos might not have Cushenberry on the roster in 2024 either way, but there's always a chance he returns.
Besides Cushenberry, who is a former LSU Tiger, could the Denver Broncos turn to another player to be the long-term answer at the position? Let's look forward to 2024 and beyond; who are four long-term options at center for the Denver Broncos?
Four long-term options at center for the Denver Broncos
1. Lloyd Cushenberry
Let's get the most notable one out of the way. Cushenberry is currently projected to be the starting center for the Denver Broncos in 2023. He could play his way into a contract extension with the team next offseason; that's always a possibility. Cush gets to play next to two elite guards, so that should make life easier for him.
Even if he improves in 2023, he may not command a large, top of the market extension. He could play at an average level an find a decent middle ground with the Broncos to re-sign, so the financial investment might not be heavy. Either way, Cushenberry is still a candidate to be the starting center for the team going forward.