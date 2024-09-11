4 keys to Denver Broncos Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers
By Jordan Lopez
Broncos Special Teams vs. Steelers Special Teams
Pittsburgh’s special teams unit took a hit with their punter having a season-ending injury against the Falcons. Besides that, kicker Chris Boswell was the reason why they came out victorious in Week 1.
Boswell was 6-6 on FGs in Atlanta, including three made from 50+ yards.
With the new dynamic kickoff this season, Boswell attempted six kickoffs, resulting in four touchbacks and two returns. On those two returns, the Falcons recorded 56 total return yards.
The Steelers had three penalties on special teams versus the Falcons, resulting in one of them being declined.
With Denver, the special teams unit has been vastly improved under Payton’s leadership and coaching staff.
In their Week 1 matchup against Seattle, PFF graded the Broncos as the 13th-best unit, while the Steelers were the eighth-worst.
Wil Lutz was perfect in Seattle, going 3-3 on FGs, including one from 40+ yards.
Riley Dixon was excellent in Week 1, contributing to a safety that he had pinned Seattle’s offense at the one-yard line.
He had eight punts and recorded a total of 390 yards. (46.3 NET). Dixon officially totaled four punts inside the 20, thanks to great punt coverage by Tremon Smith, JL Skinner, and more.
Special teams will be important in this matchup, and the winner will be whoever steals points and wins the field-position battle.