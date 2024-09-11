4 keys to Denver Broncos Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their Week 1 performance. The Broncos traveled to Seattle and lost to the Seahawks 20-26 in the season opener, with some positives and negatives to take away from the game.
On the flip side, their opponent is coming off a win over the Falcons in Atlanta as road underdogs. The Steelers won 18-10 and got a massive contribution from their superstar, T.J. Watt. There are many things to consider while previewing this for Denver, as Sean Payton and the Broncos do not want to start the season slow after what transpired last year.
So, without further ado, here is the Week 2 preview for the Broncos-Steelers.
Broncos vs. Steelers Head Coaching Matchup
Arguably two of the best head coaches in the league square off in Denver as they try to gain positive momentum for their teams to start the season.
Mike Tomlin is famously known as one of the best head coaches who can get the most out of his teams. He has never had a losing record in his coaching career, which speaks volumes about how great he has been over the years.
Sean Payton is in his second year as the head coach and finally has his quarterback in rookie Bo Nix. After winning eight games last year, Payton went younger and hungrier at many positions, setting the team up for a surprise year.
These two head coaches have had battles in the past, leading this Week 2 game as their fourth head-to-head matchup.
- 2010: Saints defeated the Steelers (20-10) in Week 8 of the regular season.
- 2014: Saints defeated the Steelers (35-32) in Week 13 of the regular season.
- 2018: Steelers defeated the Saints (31-28) in Week 16 of the regular season.
Payton got the better of Tomlin earlier in his years at New Orleans, but Tomlin has won the most recent meeting.