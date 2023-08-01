4 free agents, 2 trades the Broncos can make at wide receiver
- Former CSU Rams returning to Colorado?
- A living NFL legend?
- Connections to Jarrett Stidham?
6. Sign a proven veteran
Like I said, the wide receiver position in free agency is relatively bare right now. There are some big names still out there but what do those big names even bring to the table at this point?
1. Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry obviously played for the New Orleans Saints last year, but Sean Payton wasn't there. Payton's footprint was still in New Orleans, however, and I think the offense in Denver would be something Landry could pick up on quickly.
The Saints didn't exactly have the best quarterback situation last year and Landry is still capable of making plays like this:
2. Julio Jones
There might not be a player available that Sean Payton is more familiar with than Julio Jones. The former first-round pick in 2011 is a living NFL legend, and he spent his prime years battling against Payton and the Saints as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.
Payton had the chance to coach Julio Jones in the 2018 Pro Bowl and Russell Wilson was also obviously on that roster as many people have pointed out at this point.
Russ has already thrown touchdowns to Jones in the past:
Jones played last year for the Bucs and that offense really struggled. But he could be a nice veteran presence with Tim Patrick out of the mix.
3. Kenny Golladay
Kenny Golladay was decently productive in 2021 for the Giants, averaging over 14 yards per reception. I want to preface what I'm about to say by making it clear that Courtland Sutton has done more since 2019 than Golladay, but many Broncos fans are holding out hope that Sutton can get back to WR1 form and the last time he showed that level of play was the same year Golladay last showed it -- 2019.
Golladay made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Lions and hasn't been able to duplicate that production since, but his QB situation has also not been good at all.