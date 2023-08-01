4 free agents, 2 trades the Broncos can make at wide receiver
- Former CSU Rams returning to Colorado?
- A living NFL legend?
- Connections to Jarrett Stidham?
5. Make a trade with the Miami Dolphins
It might be time for George Paton to get on the horn with his old buddy Chris Grier and find out what the Dolphins want for one of the receivers in their overloaded room. The Dolphins clearly didn't know they were going to be able to pull off a trade for Tyreek Hill last offseason, otherwise they probably wouldn't have gone out and signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson.
Wilson seems like an odd man out in the Dolphins' receiver room as of right now, but it also sounds based on what I'm reading out of Dolphins camp like the wide receiver rotation is still very much undecided.
Let's take a look at all the players the Dolphins have right now at receiver that could/will be on NFL rosters in 2023:
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Braxton Berrios
- Cedrick Wilson
- Chosen Anderson
- River Cracraft
- Erik Ezukanma
Now, the Dolphins might end up having to choose between one of Berrios or Cracraft as those two guys offer just about the same thing as slot receivers, but then again, they also have the potential to get some value for a player here if the Dolphins are willing to move on for the right price.
If someone like Cedrick Wilson or Erik Ezukanma becomes available, that might be something for the Broncos to look into.