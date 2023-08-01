4 free agents, 2 trades the Broncos can make at wide receiver
- Former CSU Rams returning to Colorado?
- A living NFL legend?
- Connections to Jarrett Stidham?
4. Sign a former Colorado State receiver
We're going to cheat a little bit here and go after three guys in one. There just so happens to be a number of former Colorado State receivers on the free agent market right now, so the opportunity to bring some of these guys back to the state of Colorado is interesting.
1. Preston Williams
Formerly of the Miami Dolphins, Preston Williams is an intriguing option on the free agent heap because he showed some actual NFL chops at one point in time. The only problem? That was back in 2019. Williams is just 26, and over his first 16 games in the NFL, he had 50 receptions for 716 yards and 7 TDs. Those numbers aren't bad, by any means, but he's done almost nothing since 2020.
Still, the fact that he's 26 years old, has a 6-foot-5 frame, and has done it before? He might be worth a shot.
2. Rashard Higgins
Speaking of not producing much the last couple of years, I present Rashard Higgins. Higgins has been in the league since 2016 where he was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns. He had a couple of really nice seasons in Cleveland in 2018 and 2020 but outside of that, he's been a rotational role player at best. He only appeared in three games for Carolina last season, ironically on the same roster as Preston Williams.
Higgins will be 29 this season, and if he's got something left in the tank as an NFL receiver, perhaps Denver would be the team to find out.
3. Olabisi Johnson
"Bisi" Johnson made the Minnesota Vikings' roster as a 7th-round pick in 2019 and actually contributed 300 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He played a rotational role again in 2020 but has missed each of the last two seasons due to injury. He's been working out for teams this offseason, as recently as Monday with the Houston Texans.
The unfortunate thing with Johnson is the recent injury issues don't give you much hope he'd be able to actually contribute in 2023.