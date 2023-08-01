4 free agents, 2 trades the Broncos can make at wide receiver
- Former CSU Rams returning to Colorado?
- A living NFL legend?
- Connections to Jarrett Stidham?
3. Sign veteran Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon might be a bit of a controversial signing at this point, but given the Denver Broncos' current situation, I can't really think of many better options to take a shot on for the preseason.
Let Josh Gordon go out there in the preseason and prove to you that he's either done as an NFL player, or that he's still got something. Like N'Keal Harry, Gordon was a teammate of Jarrett Stidham's back in 2019 with the New England Patriots, so there's some familiarity there.
Even more recently, Gordon was teammates in the XFL with Broncos third-string QB Ben DiNucci.
I have been pleading with the Denver Broncos to sign Josh Gordon for quite some time now, but to no avail. You could make a very strong argument that if things didn't work out for Gordon with the Kansas City Chiefs, they're probably not likely to work out for him in Denver. I get that, but I also think you just never know until you try something.
Gordon is just 32 years old and obviously keeps himself in great shape. He can obviously still play as well, given the fact we saw him go out there in the XFL and average over 14 yards per reception earlier this year. Given the fact that he was just playing, Gordon likely won't take a ton of time to get into game shape and he offers you size and speed at the position as well as a potential wild card in that position group.
At this point in the offseason, losing a guy like Tim Patrick, the Broncos may prefer to go the veteran route as opposed to bringing in young players who may or may not be able to give you anything.