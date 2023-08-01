4 free agents, 2 trades the Broncos can make at wide receiver
- Former CSU Rams returning to Colorado?
- A living NFL legend?
- Connections to Jarrett Stidham?
2. Trade for Cardinals WR Brandon Smith
The Denver Broncos have actually shown some interest in Brandon Smith this offseason and the Arizona Cardinals simply got to him first. Now, they're going to have to wait for the preseason process to play itself out after the Cardinals offered Smith a contract before the Broncos could get a look at him during minicamp.
Smith had an outstanding stint with the Dallas Cowboys as a preseason player a couple of years back, but before that, he was one of the only standout playmakers on the Iowa Hawkeyes offense at the wide receiver position. Smith was a big-play threat for the Hawkeyes with his combination of size and speed, which he showcased in the pre-draft process
The Broncos might now end up having to trade for Smith if he has a big preseason for the Cardinals, which would be annoying. Or, they can wait for roster cuts to come through and try to claim him on waivers if he gets there.
One way or another, though, the Broncos have shown some interest here and Smith is an explosive playmaker who would qualify more as a developmental piece at this point. But perhaps he could show himself ready for an NFL role in 2023.