4 free agents, 2 trades the Broncos can make at wide receiver
- Former CSU Rams returning to Colorado?
- A living NFL legend?
- Connections to Jarrett Stidham?
The Denver Broncos' depth at wide receiver is being tested once again in 2023 after years of brutal injury luck. The Broncos have had to deal with bad injury issues at wide receiver for the last four years and 2023 will be no different with veteran Tim Patrick suffering an Achilles tear and 2020 second-round pick KJ Hamler being waived with a mild heart condition.
The Denver Broncos did use their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on wide receiver Marvin Mims out of Oklahoma, and Mims will obviously be expected to take on a bigger role sooner than expected. But the door is now open for guys on the roster, and perhaps players not currently on the roster, to make an impact.
What receivers are available to the Denver Broncos right now? The answer is, sadly, not many.
The receiver talent pool in free agency is thin, and it will require being creative to find actual help there if the Broncos are in the market for anything but training camp bodies. But there are some interesting options, nonetheless.
1. N'Keal Harry, free agent
For my money, this might be one of the highest-upside options of the entire lot. That should tell you just about all you need to know regarding what's available right now, but former Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-3 who might still have something in the tank. Case-in-point, we saw him make some plays last year for the Chicago Bears.
He was also part of the same NFL Draft class (2019) as Denver Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham, so there's some built-in chemistry there if only from their days practicing together and playing in preseason games together.
N'Keal Harry has 64 receptions for 715 yards and 5 touchdowns over the course of his NFL career. That's obviously not the type of production the Patriots expected when he became the first receiver taken in the first round of the entire Bill Belichick era, but he's still just 25 years old and has at least flashed some abilities that could help the Broncos in 2023.