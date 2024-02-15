4 free-agent wide receivers Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos could look to boost their WR room in the free agency market.
4. Curtis Samuel
The last free agent wide receiver the Denver Broncos should consider signing in 2024 is Curtis Samuel, who has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders over his NFL career, which began back in 2017. Samuel will be 28 when the 2024 season starts, so he is still reasonably young.
In 2023, Samuel caught 62 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Per 17-game season, Samuel averages 59 receptions for 632 yards and four scores. I understand that every receiver listed here is pretty modest with their production, but all four are productive and consistent.
The Broncos are not going to shell out $20 million per year to sign a stud WR1 this offseason. In fact, there might not be one available for them to do that, and that wouldn't be a wise investment. The quest to find that type of player should be accomplished in the NFL Draft.
I think free agency can be used to fill out the rest of the WR depth chart with quality, veteran players. I think every receiver listed is just that and would make the offense better. With the uncertainty surrounding both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, it would be wise for the Broncos to invest a bit of money in free agency to bolster this unit.