4 Free Agent running backs the Broncos should still sign
Latavius Murray coming back to the Denver Broncos?
A Murray reunion with Denver makes all the sense in the world. Murray was called on after the Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a massive knee injury early in the season, and all he did was perform. Now at 33, Murray is somewhat of an ageless wonder for a running back, especially since he showed no signs of slowing down last season. He is as dependable as they come, and his connection and close bond with Sean Payton would make his departing Denver nothing short of a major upset. Murray is still sitting on the open market and should be quick to return to Denver if the team and player both have an interest in that.
Murray got himself into 12 games for the Broncos last year and wound up rushing for 703 yards and hitting paydirt five times. His success in the running game also came as the Broncos' offensive line was continuously being crushed by injury after injury, making his successful stint more and more impressive. The team is in desperate need of cheap depth, especially considering that they have handed out boatloads of money this winter to tighten up play in the trenches.
If the Broncos and Murray can work something out, he provides them with a solid depth piece who would not be a stranger to the system in place or the fans. Murray, as was mentioned before, is a solid pass-catching back. His speediest days are behind him, but he only fumbled the ball once last season in 160 attempts, and quickly grew on the fans as his play continued to be steady. One could even argue that Murray returning to Denver to team up with Perine and Payton is the most logical fit of any remaining free agent on the market, regardless of position.
If the Broncos are to get this deal done, it would be a welcome sight by just about everyone involved with the orange and blue and would be beneficial for both sides.