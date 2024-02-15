4 free-agent defensive linemen the Broncos could sign in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos boost their defensive front in 2024?
4. Yannick Ngakoue, DE
Yes, I am back on my yearly Yannick Ngakoue-to-Denver train. I won't stop. He signed with the Chicago Bears this past season and racked up four sacks, six tackles for loss, and seven QB hits in 13 games before suffering a broken ankle. In every year before 2022, Ngakoue never had a season with less than eight sacks, 11 QB hits, and six tackles for loss.
He is an extremely consistent pass rusher, but is virtually useless when it comes to defending the run. You'd think that someone who has 142 career QB hits and 71 tackles for loss in 123 games would be able to stick with a team, right? Ngakoue has been on six teams in his NFL career, which began in 2016.
This is the player he is, and the Broncos should be the next team to bring him in. With his broken ankle and not being quite as productive as he was in prior seasons, he'll come much cheaper than the $10.5 million contract he signed. In fact, the Broncos might be able to sign him for half that price, which is a signing that makes sense for the team.