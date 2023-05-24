4 former Denver Broncos who will not be missed in the 2023 season
4. Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Head Coach
Where do we even begin with Nathaniel Hackett? Perhaps one of the five worst head coaches in NFL history, Nathaniel Hackett was fired during his first season on the job, something that had only happened a few other times before in the history of the NFL.
Hackett was a bubbly and lively person who brought encouragement and hope to the team and fanbase. In fact, he was constantly thought of as a stellar human being and someone that people just loved being around.
Well, I'm sure he is a great guy, and I'm not here to dog on him as a man, but what is clear is that he was not suited to be a head coach in the NFL in 2022. His tenure was a disaster, to say the least. He looked over his head from the beginning and never found his footing. The 2-1 start he had brought somewhat of an uplift, but it went downhill after that.
He landed with the New York Jets as their offensive coordinator, which was clearly a play to land Aaron Rodgers. Well, it worked, so Hackett can try to rebuild his value now and perhaps land another HC job in the future.