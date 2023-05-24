4 former Denver Broncos who will not be missed in the 2023 season
3. Butch Barry, 2022 Offensive Line coach
Perhaps the worst coach on the 2022 coaching staff was Butch Barry, who was the team's OL coach for the 2022 season. He replaced Mike Munchak, who was shockingly let go by Nathaniel Hackett, and that could not have been a bigger mistake.
Rumors creeped out during the season about Barry; some rumors indicated he left little post-it notes on his players' lockers indicating what they had done wrong previously. Another rumor that swirled was former OL Calvin Anderson requesting a trade during the season because of Barry.
Whether you believe these rumblings or not, it was abundantly clear that Barry was not good at his job, and he somehow landed another OL job for 2023, this one with the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos are now entrusting their OL in former Sean Payton draft pick and New Orleans Saint Zach Strief.
I'm not sure it's even possible that Strief ends up being a worse coach than Butch Barry, especially considering the improvement of talent in that unit.