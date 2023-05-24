4 former Denver Broncos who will not be missed in the 2023 season
2. Dalton Risner, OG
For a different reason, I don't think any of us will be missing Dalton Risner in the 2023 season. Risner was a hometown kid and it just felt right to see him taken by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. His rookie season was his strongest, as he seemed to decline over the next three seasons.
Risner seemed to milk the "hometown kid" schtick and I think many saw him as a quality OL because of that. In reality, Risner was next to abysmal. He was fine as a run blocker but was horrid in pass protection, and was a huge reason why the offensive line allowed 55 sacks to Russell Wilson in 2022.
Risner's unawareness also plays a factor. He was quoted as saying he was surprised that he hadn't received a long-term contract extension with the Broncos. It's clear that he thinks higher of himself than what his on-field product suggests, and his still being a free agent is no surprise.
The team signed Ben Powers to a four-year deal to take Risner's place along the offensive line, and I think we'll quickly see why the Broncos decided to make that signing.